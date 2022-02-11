The longest trial in Mallorca's legal history is scheduled to start on June 13 this year. Bartolomé Cursach and more than twenty others have been accused in connection with the investigation into alleged corruption that benefited Cursach's businesses, the best known of which include BCM in Magalluf, Tito's (now also in Magalluf) and Megapark in Arenal.

The trial is due to last until January, eighty-nine days of court sessions having been allocated. The current longest trial, 61 days, concerned the Caso Nóos, which resulted in a prison sentence for King Felipe's brother-in-law, Iñaki Urdangarin.

Cursach was originally detained in February 2017. He was released from preventive custody thirteen months later and faces a prosecutor demand of eight and a half years in respect of corruption allegations that cover the period 2000 to 2016.

Among others accused are Jaime Lladó, the director of Tito's, and Pilar Carbonell, a former director-general of tourism with the Balearic government. Most of the accused are police officers. A former chief of Palma police, Joan Mut, is one of them.

The investigations and events leading up to the trial have at times been extraordinary. These include investigating police officers themselves having been arrested and what remains an open case being considered by the Balearic High Court against a judge, Manuel Penalva, and an anti-corruption prosecutor, Miguel Ángel Subirán, who were at one point overseeing the investigations.