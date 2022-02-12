Further to last week’s report regarding the council motion approving a regeneration plan for Alcudia’s Avenida Pedro Mas y Reus, the mayor, Barbara Rebassa, has said that a project will be forwarded for EU Next Generation funding.

The hope is, therefore, that it will be given strategic importance and benefit from greater investment than was being spoken about last week - basically, just the town hall’s money.

Even with what there is sloshing around in the bank, one could pretty much guarantee that regeneration would not amount to anything like it should do.

And in talking to businesses in the area, there is agreement, as I suggested last week, that any plan must embrace the whole of the tourism centre - from Pedro Mas y Reus to Tucan or, if one prefers, from Bellevue to Club Mac.

There is much to get excited about, just as there is much to be disappointed by.

Any project demands a level of innovation and imagination that conceived the ‘City of the Lakes’ in the first place - back in the sixties. It will be of fundamental importance and so political parties, whichever ones, will need to step up and ensure that the opportunity is not missed.

For the Pedro Mas y Reus zone, next year’s election may just have got very interesting.