Miguel Vicens, bassist with Los Bravos, died on Saturday at Son Espases Hospital in Palma. He was 78.

Los Bravos found international fame in 1966 with 'Black is Black'. The song, a number one in Spain, reached number two in the UK charts and four in the US. A second single, 'I Don't Care', got to number 16 in the UK. Otherwise, their success was then mostly confined to Spain.

The Jaima disco in Cala Mayor was where the group was founded in 1965, the result of an amalgamation of members of Los Sonors from Madrid and Mike and the Runaways from Mallorca. The Mike was German singer Mike Kogel, aka Kennedy. Miguel was another of the Runaways along with drummer Pablo Sanllehí.

These two - Miguel and Pablo - reformed Los Bravos in 2019, with Bruce Game as lead singer. The group was due to have played at Palma's Trui Theatre in March.