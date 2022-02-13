A 25-year-old Guardia Civil lieutenant, who was off-duty, was taken to Inca Hospital on Saturday morning after being stabbed near to a well-known club in Alcudia.

Around 5am, the officer went to the aid of a friend who was attacked by two men in the car park of a supermarket. He identified himself as being a Guardia Civil officer, but the brawl escalated and he was stabbed in the face and on the back of the neck. He had called for assistance, and patrols were soon on the scene and arrested the two attackers.

The officer was initially taken to the PAC in Alcudia before being transferred to hospital.