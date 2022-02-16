The Balearic ministry for the presidency reports that only six proceedings for breaches of the Covid passport regulation were initiated during the two months that it was in place.

The government says that inspections were essentially informative. Establishments or individuals found not to have been complying were reminded of the regulation and no action was taken unless there was a repeat.

The low number of proceedings is also attributed to the high rate of vaccination and to public awareness of the need for regulation for preventive purposes.

The requirement to present the Covid passport for entrance to the likes of bars, restaurants and cinemas came to an end on Saturday (February 12).