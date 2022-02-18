The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported one more death from Covid which took the official number of deaths during the pandemic in the Balearic to 1,209.



But, there was some encouraging news that the pressure in intensive care units was down to medium risk, something that has not happened since last December 19.



The ministry also confirmed 483 new cases of Covid, the lowest number of new cases in one day over the past two weeks.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 250,133 cases have been confirmed in the Balearics.



According to ministry, the cumulative incidence rate is continuing to fall across the Balearics and stood at 908 cases of Covid per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, and 317 in the past week.

By islands, Majorca recorded an incidence rate of 941 positive cases per 100,000 people in two weeks, 881 in Minorca, 739 in Ibiza and 679 in Formentera. The positivity rate of the diagnostic tests carried out today was 15.2%, slightly above the 14.08% reported on Thursday.



The pressure in intensive care fell from high to medium risk for the first time since last December 19, with 51 critical patients (two fewer than Thursday) and an occupation rate of 14.9%.



In addition, in the Balearics there were 263 Covid patients on hospital wards (down one) and 5,263 patients with mild or asymptomatic symptoms being monitored by Primary Care (down 295).



Of the new cases, 383 were diagnosed in Majorca, where there were 36 Covid patients in ICU (down four) and 191 on the wards (down four), while 4,348 mild patients were isolated at home.



In Minorca, where 57 new cases were reported yesterday, there were 11 patients on hospital wards and seven in ICU (two more).

There were also 415 people self isolating.



In Ibiza, where 26 more cases were reported, there were 61 patients on hospital wards (three more), eight remained in intensive care and 468 were in self isolation.

Formentera reported just one new infection of coronavirus while 32 mild patients remained in self isolation.



A total of 950,282 people have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics, meaning that 84.92% of the population over the age of four has already been immunised.



The ministry also reported that 328 care home residents in the Balearics have Covid (23 more than on Thursday), of which 55 were still in hospital.

Of the total, 294 of these residents were in Majorca, eight in Minorca and 36 in Ibiza, while 96 care home workers are still infected.



Today, there were 272 health professionals with the virus and another 138 were in self isolation as a precaution.