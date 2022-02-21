Covid infections in the Balearics are continuing to fall, with 238 new positive cases reported by the Ministry for Health today, while there were 48 covid patients in intensive care, two less than the previous day, and intensive care occupancy was at 14% which is considered medium risk.



The Ministry for Health did not report any new deaths from the virus, so the official death toll since this health crisis began remains at 1,210 in the Balearics.



The positivity rate of the diagnostic tests carried out this Sunday was 13.7%, slightly higher than the 12.9% yesterday but below the 14.1% average of the last seven days.



The cumulative incidence rate of Covid for 14 days fell to 749 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the islands as a whole, while over the past week, the incidence of infection was 256.



By islands, the incidence rate for two weeks was 783 in Mallorca, 753 in Minorca, 613 in Formentera and 544 in Ibiza.



The pressure in intensive care for Covid was at medium risk yesterday with 48 patients admitted, two less than the day before, so occupation decreased from 14.6% to 14%, and there were 241 on hospital wards for Covid (5 five more).



Primary Care was monitoring 4,563 patients with mild or asymptomatic symptoms and, since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry reported that 251,214 people have tested positive for Covid in the Balearics.



Of the 238 new infections, 208 were confirmed in Mallorca, where there were 33 critical patients (three less), 173 on the wards (three more) and 3,782 people were self isolating.

In Minorca, where three new cases were reported, there were seven patients still in intensive care and 11 on the wards. 366 mild patients were being monitored by Primary Care.



With 19 more positives, on Ibiza there were eight patients still in ICU and 57 patients on the wards (2 more). 384 people were is self isolation.

No new infections were reported on Formentera, where 31 mild Covid patients were still being monitored by Primary Care.



950,727 people have now been fully vaccinated, meaning that is 84.96% of the population.



In addition, the ministry reported that 352 care home residents in the Balearics have Covid, of which 50 remain in hospital. Of the total number of infected residents, 323 are in Mallorca, eight are in Minorca and 21 in Ibiza.



As for health staff, 259 have Covid and 125 are in self isolation as a precaution.