A petition has been launched by the political group MES Esquerra Pollensa calling on the Pollensa council to order the halt of the contruction of six ticket booths in the port. More than 200 people took part in a protest march on Saturday claiming that the booths block the sea view and are also an eyesore.

The petition can be accessed here:https://chng.it/8qxXkxJJfb

Bulletin readers have also expressed their opposition.

"These are an absolute blot on the landscape. Concrete monstrosities that completely block the beautiful view of the marina and bay. As a visitor to this beautiful resort for 35 years and a property one for 20 I’m upset and bewildered how these could have been given the go ahead," said one Bulletin reader in an email.

