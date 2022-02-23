A 66-year-old woman, a former tutor at the University of the Balearic Islands, faces a possible 30-month prison sentence for having attacked her 90-year-old mother.

On November 23, 2019, the woman, accompanied by a friend and a cousin, went to her mother's home on C. Josep Anselm Clavé in Palma. There had been no response to calls from either her mother or her brother, who lived with his mother.

The Prosecutor's Office states that the woman rang the bell and banged on the front door repeatedly. As no one answered, she called a locksmith to break the lock. The locksmith verified that there was no response from inside, but as he proceeded to drill the lock, the mother and the brother did respond and opened the door.

The woman, who apparently had two large suitcases with her, started to argue with her mother, who told the woman that she didn't want her to enter. She did finally let her in, at which point the woman allegedly punched her mother in the face, causing her to fall over, and then kicked her in the head.

The brother intervened, a neighbour having meanwhile called the police. Three days later, a court ordered the woman to not go within 300 metres of her mother,

The sentence being demanded is for "coercion", defined as a crime against individual freedom that consists of using violence. The case is due to be heard shortly at a Palma criminal court.