What a boost for Mallorca as millions of Britons set about booking their spring and summer holidays.



According to the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2022, the Playa de Muro, in the north east of Mallorca near Alcudia, has been voted the third Best Beach in Europe.



The top two were Spiaggia dei Conigli - Lampedusa, Italy and Praia da Falésia - Olhos de Agua, Portugal.



Some of the comments about the Playa de Muro read: “A long, white sandy beach which you will find hard to beat. Great for everybody but particularly families with children as the beach is gently shelving and has lifeguard coverage - who are particularly hot when it comes to safety.”



Another posted: Playa de Muro has a wonderful, sandy beach with a warm, clear turquoise sea. Ideal for children because of its gentle, shallow waters.”