This morning in the Port of Palma, the National Police arrested a man who was transporting six and a half kilos of cocaine, two kilos of hashish and more than 3,000 ecstasy pills inside a delivery lorry.

The suspect, aged around 40 and of Argentinian nationality, arrived in Mallorca on a ferry from Valencia.

The National Police have taken charge of the investigation after the individual was intercepted in a routine check carried out by police with sniffer dogs.

The police searched the passenger's vehicle and found the drugs inside. The investigators then went with the suspect to a premises which they also inspected in the presence of his lawyer.