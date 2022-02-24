The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported the death of four more people from Covid in the Balearics, taking the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,214; and 447 new cases were confirmed.

The cumulative incidence rate (AIl) has fallen again in the Balearics, with 601 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days compared to 639 on Wednesday.

By island, the AI1 is 634 in Minorca, 633 in Majorca, 420 in Formentera and 399 in Ibiza.

The 7-day incidence rate stands at 215 per 100,000, which confirms the downward trend.

The positivity rate of diagnostic tests carried out on the last day stands at 10.8%.

The pressure in intensive care for Covid remains at “medium risk” with an occupancy rate of 13.7% and 47 patients admitted (two less than yesterday).

In addition there are 207 Covid patients on hospital wards (13 less than yesterday) and the number of patients being monitored by Primary Care is 3,897 (112 more).

There are 4,151 active cases of Covid in the Balearics today.

Compared to Thursday of last week, patients admitted to the ICU have decreased by 11.3%, from 53 to 47; those on wards have decreased by 21.5%, from 264 to 207; and the total number of active cases is 29.7% less, from 5,905 to 4,151.

Of the new cases detected , 312 have been confirmed in Majorca, where there are 33 critical patients (one less), 144 on the ward (12 less) and 3,243 people with a mild active infection (87 more).

Minorca has 79 new cases of Covid and there are five patients with Covid in ICU (the same), nine on the wards (the same) and 340 mild patients are still being monitored by Primary Care (20 more).

In Ibiza, where 52 more cases have been reported, there are nine patients in intensive care (one less) and 54 Covid patients on the wards (one less). There are also 292 people with Covid who remain in self isolation (9 more).

In the case of Formentera, another infection has been diagnosed, and there are 22 mild or asymptomatic patients in self isolation (four less than the day before).

The number of people who have received the full vaccination programme is 952,745, which means that 85.14% of the population aged over four has already been immunised.