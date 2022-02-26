A middle-aged motorcyclist was seriously injured this afternoon as a result of a traffic accident on Palma's ring road, just in front of the Balearic Stadium.

The accident took place just before two o'clock in the afternoon, when a vehicle swerved to the right to take the exit for the Son Gotleu petrol station.

A motorbike that was just behind crashed into the vehicle for unknown reasons and the rider was left lying on the road, with the motorbike on top of him.

He was complaining of severe pain and an 061 ambulance rushed to the scene and gave him first aid.

The Guardia Civil took charge of the investigation and slosed off one of the lanes while the injured man was treated.