A Ukrainian was arrested by the Guardia Civil on Saturday for having attempted to sink a luxury yacht that is owned by Alexander Mijeev, CEO of Rosoboronexport, a Russian military weapons company.

He has been working on the seven-million euro yacht, Lady Anastasia, for some ten years. On Saturday, he watched television footage of a Russian cruise missile hitting a block of flats. He took it that this was a cruise missile produced by Mijeev's company. He went to the yacht in Port Adriano, intent on revenge by causing material damage rather than personal.

He opened a large valve in the engine room and a second in another compartment where the crew lives. He closed the fuel valves and turned off the electricity and told three crewmen to abandon ship. They told him he was crazy. He reminded them that they were Ukrainians and that their homeland was under attack.

They and other workers at Port Adriano tried to stop the water leak, the yacht having partially sunk. When the Guardia Civil arrived, he told them: "The owner of this yacht is a criminal who makes a living selling weapons and which now kill Ukrainians."

He appeared in court on Sunday and the judge released him on charges.