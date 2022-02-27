D. Taras O., the 55-year-old Ukrainian who attempted to sink the luxury yacht that belongs to Alexander Mijeev, stated in court on Sunday: "I don't regret anything I've done and I would do it again."

Arrested for partially sinking the luxury yacht in Port Adriano, he fully accepted the facts of the case and assumed total responsibility for what had happened. When the Guardia Civil arrived in Port Adriano on Saturday, he turned himself in and told officers: "My boss is a criminal who sells weapons that kill the Ukrainian people." Alexander Mijeev is the CEO of Rosoboronexport, a Russian military weapons company.

He has worked as a mechanic on the Lady Anastasia for some ten years. He acted after seeing a news report om the television. He told the judge: "I watched the news about the war. There was a video of a helicopter attack on a building in Kyiv. The armaments used are produced by the yacht owner's company. They were attacking innocents."