The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported a total of 334 new Covid cases and four more deaths from the virus in the region.

According to the ministry, the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic stands at 254,453, with a death toll of 1,222.

The intensive care units in the Balearics are currently treating 39 people with Covid and ICU occupancy remains at medium risk (11.4%).

In addition, there are 168 patients on hospital wards.

By island, Mallorca has 28 patients in ICU and 114 on the wards; Minorca, six patients in ICU and another six on the wards; and Ibiza, five patients are in ICU and 48 on the wards.

The 334 positive Covid tests detected yesterday were 171 more than on Monday, pushing the positivity rate up to 10.5 percent.

The cumulative incidence (AI) for 14 days in the Balearics as a whole is 445 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and 168.

By island, the highest AI14 is in Minorca, with 563, followed by Mallorca (463), Ibiza (278) and Formentera (235).

By island, 236 positive tests corresponded to Mallorca, 53 to Minorca and 22 to Ibiza.

Primary care is currently attending to 2,944 people in self isolation.

2,179,275 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the Balearics, with 85.28 percent of the target population having received the full vaccination programme, while 88.35 percent have received the first dose.

Currently, 91 per cent of people in Spain over 12 years of age have completed the vaccination schedule and 93 per cent have received at least the first dose.

There are still three million who have not been vaccinated.

The figures are lower among those under 12 years of age.

Only 1.8 million children (57 per cent) have received the first dose, and only 17 per cent have both doses.

Sources from the Ministry of Health have explained that at the moment the other major restriction that remains is not on the agenda of the Public Health Commission, that of the elimination of masks indoors, especially in school classrooms.