One of the most impressive of vintage yachts, Haida 1929, is currently moored at the Club de Mar in Palma.

Designed by legendary naval architects Cox and Stevens and built by Krupp Germaniawerft, the yacht was originally delivered to Santa Barbara businessman Max C. Fleischmann in 1929.

The yacht was used by the US Coast Guard during World War II. The name was changed on various occasions, and in 1946, now called Sarina, the yacht was the property of an Egyptian tycoon.

Eventually, the yacht was sold in 2016 to an owner who wished to restore the former splendour and protect the original features. The yacht was renamed Haida 1929 as a homage to her heritage, and Pendennis in Falmouth undertook a complete restoration. Eighteen months of work led to Haida 1929 scooping the World Superyacht Award in 2019.

Seventy-one metres in length, the yacht evokes the atmosphere of a bygone time for up to twelve guests. Low-season charter is priced at 310,000 euros a week.