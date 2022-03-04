The first group of Ukrainian refugees arrived in Mallorca today and were initially taken to the Ukrainian church where they were given food and clothing which hs been donated by the local community over the past week since Russia invaded their country.

Some of the refugees will be housed with local families while other will be put up in the Covid hotel in Palma until a more long-term solution can be found.

The Balearic government has set aside some 162 rooms for refugees although that figure is continuing to grow and more local residents come forward offering to take refugees into their homes, especially women and young children