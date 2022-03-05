The World’s largest cruise ship — Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas — will finally welcome passengers as it is ready to begin its maiden journey in early March.

The cruise ship, which has been in the making for the last three years, is undergoing finishing touches before it sets off from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to the Caribbean on its first journey on March 4, 2022.

Built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, it is an 18-deck cruise ship and has a capacity for 6,988 guests and 2,300 crew members. With more than 20 dining venues and 11 bars available for passengers, it weighs 236, 857 gross tonnes, and is 362 metres long and 64 metres wide.

According to the cruise line, it offers “eight unique neighbourhoods, including the all-new Suite Neighbourhood”. Additionally, it also houses The Mason Jar – a new southern restaurant and bar, Wonder Playscape – an interactive outdoor play area, The Ultimate Abyss – the tallest slide at sea, the Flowrider – surf simulator, aqua theatre, rock climbing walls and the Central Park neighbourhood lined with more than 20,000 real plants.

The cruise ship will begin operating five to seven-night cruises from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to the Caribbean in March before heading to Barcelona in May and Palma is one of her ports of call.