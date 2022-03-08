Several residents of Avenida S'Olivera and Calle Lope de Vega in Magalluf discovered on Sunday morning that their cars had been vandalised. There were around a dozen. One resident says that it is like this every weekend "We don't know what to do any more".

The vandalism has been reported to the Guardia Civil, but another resident points to a lack of surveillance in areas where hundreds of people congregate on Friday and Saturday nights. He would like the Guardia Civil and Calvia police to be out on the streets when bars and clubs close. The vandalism, he adds, "happens every weekend".

Despite the reports, residents know that it is almost impossible to identify the vandals. The police say that "if they are not caught red-handed, it is very difficult to know who is doing this".