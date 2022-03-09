As a result of the pandemic which sparked a huge increase in people working from home, more and more companies and countries are examining introducing a four-day week, which a small number of countries had already adopted before Covid struck.

The proposal has been on the table in Spain for more than a year, after the government agreed to set up a pilot project of 32 hours’ work a week and no reduction in salary.

The idea was for about 200 companies to introduce this measure last year, but it has been delayed.

However, the debate has come to life again and the Balearics wants to be at the forefront.

During the plenary session of Parliament on Tuesday, the Balearic government offered the regions to the state government as a testing ground for implementing the four-day working week.

This was approved with the support of the left-wing parties and Cs.

The initiative was presented by Més per Mallorca.

The PP and Vox voted against and the PI abstained.

The agreement approved by the Parliament is a declaration of intent - but it is a “step forward”, according to Joan Mas, the MP who defended the initiative.

In the first point of the proposal, Parliament will urge the state government to “initiate as soon as possible” a study on the viability of the implementation of the four-day working week on the islands “in all private sector companies and with special attention to the service sector and the hotel and catering industry.”

The second point states that “in the event that the study” shows its viability, a pilot plan should be set up on the islands. It adds that this plan would have to be agreed between companies, agents and trade unions. According to Joan Mas, the four-day week would not mean a reduction in salaries and would help recruitment.



What do you think? Email editorial@majorcadailybulletin.com or go to our Instagram