The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported the death of three more people from Covid taking the official death toll to 1,230 in the Balearics since the start of the pandemic.

418 new cases were reported, slightly fewer than on Tuesday.

Today, there were 38 Covid patients being treated in intensive care in the Balearics, three more than on Tuesday.

Occupancy of intensive care rose yesterday to 11.1% and remained at “medium risk”.

In addition, there were 124 Covid patients on hospital wards (five fewer than on Tuesday) and the number of mild or asymptomatic patients under the supervision of Primary Care rose to 3,396 (which was 269 more than on Tuesday).

The number of active cases today is 3,558.

With regard to the vaccination rate, 85.7& of the population has currently received the full vaccination programme (959,045 people) and 88.4 % have received at least one dose (989,186 people).