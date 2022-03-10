The first shipment of Sa Pobla potatoes have already been exported to the UK.

The Mateu Export potato farm started the harvesting and export campaign last Wednesday and the first lorries bound for the United Kingdom left on Friday.

Mateu Export is distributing the Lady Christl variety of potato, which it has exclusive rights to and produces a very early first harvest at the end of February or the beginning of March - beating all other suppliers hence why they are popular in the UK.

This week, the harvest and shipping has continued.

However, one of the main problems of this season has been “the increase in costs,” according to the manager of Mateu Export, Joan Mateu, on the first day of potato harvesting in Sa Pobla.

The effects of the weather have also affected the season, although the last frosts in January “were not too severe because they were accompanied by high relative humidity, which meant that there was no major damage to the crops”, explained Joan Mateu.

But, after two years of having had to adapt to Brexit and the effects of the pandemic, the main issue at present is increased cost.

Mateu says that since planting began in October, production costs have increased greatly.

“This is the case with electricity, fertiliser and fuel, to give three examples.”

Mateu Export forecasts that exports will last until July 15, when the second harvest cycle will be completed.

As to Brexit, Mateu says that they have adapted to the demands.

Last year’s export was a “well coordinated campaign”.

The UK market, he adds, “is now waiting for more of our potatoes to arrive”.

With the pandemic not the issue it was, the latest concern is of course the war in Ukraine. Mateu explains that 60% of their exports go to countries close to the conflict, e.g. Poland, the Czech Republic and Finland.

“The situation will hopefully calm down and we can have a normal campaign, but we’re watching developments very closely.

In 2021, Mateu Export distributed a total of 15,300,000 kilos of potatoes.

These were for Mallorca, the national market and the export market.

Lady Christl is a favourite in the gardening world because of the good yields of very early, firm, oval, smooth and pale yellow-skinned potatoes.