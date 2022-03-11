The Balearic parliament is urging the Spanish government to “urgently reinforce” police resources and personnel at border controls in the Balearics - ports and airports.

Parliament's tourism committee approved a motion on Thursday calling for this reinforcement in order to prevent congestion.

The motion, raised by the opposition Partido Popular, also urged the Spanish government "to completely rule out" taxes on air fuel. The committee concluded that such taxes would represent a "a dissuasive measure", would make fares more expensive, would reduce demand and economic recovery, and would harm, in particular, island regions that are dependent on tourism, as is the case with the Balearics.

It went on to call for a reduction in airport tariffs in order to improve airport competitiveness and make them more attractive for the international market.