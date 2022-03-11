The National Police are currently carrying out a raid in the Son Gotleu neighbourhood of Palma against heroin and marijuana trafficking.

A large number of officers from the Narcotics squad, with the collaboration of the Local Police of Palma, have been deployed in the neighbourhood and have searched a number of properties.

Three people have already been arrested.

The officers, according to police sources, have seized 100 grams of heroin and also 200 grams of marijuana.

The operation comes after investigators detected an increase in drug trafficking in the area following complaints from local residents.

The operation is still open and further arrests are expected.