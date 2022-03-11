The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported one more death from Covid, taking the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic in the Balearics to 1,235.

284 new cases have been confirmed.

The cumulative incidence rate has risen again for the third consecutive day and stands at 416 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days.

In Mallorca it has risen to 439, in Minorca it is stable at 473, in Ibiza it has increased to 266 and in Formentera it is 176.

The 7-day incidence rate is 220 per 100,000, which confirms the upward trend.