Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has asked regional governments to identify Russian oligarch assets, e.g. homes and yachts.

Following Sunday's meeting of regional presidents, Francina Armengol said that the Balearic government will exchange information with the Spanish government about assets in the Balearics that belong to Russians who support the Putin regime and possible "irregularities" with regard to these assets.

For now, Spain is not taking measures against assets owned by Russian oligarchs who support Putin, but other governments, such as the United States, have asked that action be taken against them.

Superyachts belonging to Russians are common at marinas in Mallorca and the Balearics, such as the Lady Anastasia in Port Adriano, which was partially sunk by Ukrainian mechanic Taras Ostapchuk.