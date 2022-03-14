Some of Bollywood’s biggest names are currently filming scenes on location in Mallorca for up much anticipated blockbuster film Pathan which is due to be released on January 25, 2023.



Pathan has been described in India as “ the biggest action spectacle that audiences can ever expect to see” and stars Indian’s most loved male superstar Shah Rukh “King” Khan and India’s biggest female superstar, Deepika Padukone.

Over the weekend filming took place in Cala Llamp and the action took place at the Beach Club Gran Folies - despite the weather.

Since the start of the month, filming has taken place is various parts of Mallorca including Can Simoneta, Canyamel and Sa Calobra and over the next few days the action will move to other coastal areas before finally ending the 17-day location shoot in Palma before returning to India.



Shah Rukh Khan is also known by the initials SRK, and apart from being a leading actor he is also a film producer and television personality.

Referred to in the media as the “Baadshah of Bollywood” (in reference to his 1999 film Baadshah), “King of Bollywood” and “King Khan”, he has appeared in more than 80 films, and earned numerous accolades, including 14 Filmfare Awards.

The Government of India has awarded him the Padma Shri, and the Government of France has awarded him the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Legion of Honour.

Khan has a significant following worldwide. In terms of audience size and income, he has been described as one of the most successful film stars in the world.



Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actresses in India, her accolades include three Filmfare Awards. She features in listings of the nation’s most popular personalities, and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018.