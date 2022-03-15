It happens from time to time. Mountain goats are once more to be found in Camp de Mar in Andratx.

An absence of tourists and the coming spring are factors which appear to be encouraging groups of goats to enter residential areas.

For residents, the reactions vary from concern about the animals to concern about their gardens. The goats have been known to get into gardens and help themselves. There are also risks on the roads - for drivers and for the goats.

In a way, though, the goats merely reclaim on occasions what used to be theirs before the developments came.