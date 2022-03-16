A woman who persuaded her uncle, then 77 years old and suffering from cognitive impairment, to move from Madrid to Cala Pi so she could take care of him, has been sentenced to twelve months for fraud.

The Provincial Court in Palma heard that the woman was "fully aware" of her uncle's cognitive impairment and of the little understanding he would have had regarding decisions to do with his estate. He was scammed out of 103,000 euros.

The woman, who had made him believe that she would be in charge of his personal care, convinced him to grant an apartment and a finca in the Madrid region in her favour. This was done at a notary's office in Alcudia. There were also two bank accounts with deposits in her favour.

This had all started in 2007. The case against her had been pending for at least seven years. The delay was a factor taken into account by the court in suspending her sentence for two years. In addition, her uncle's heir had decided to waive civil actions against her.