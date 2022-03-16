Palmanova is starting to get busy once again for the new season. Hotels are beginning to open and more people are seen about.
Steve Baggley takes a walk through to show us how it is right now. Take a look at his video.
A large number of hotels in Palmanova are starting to re-open for the summer season along with plenty of bars and restaurants.
Palmanova beach info
GENERAL
Surface area: >10000m2
Grade of occupation: HIGH
Grade of urbanization: URBAN
Composition: SAND
Colour of the sand: WHITE
Grain of the sand: FINE
TRANSPORT
Bus
Taxi rank: Passeig del mar
SERVICES
Accommodation
Restaurants
Telephones
3 showers
WC for public use
27 litter bins
384 sun umbrellas
775 sunbeds
Amphibious chair for the handicapped
Childrens games
Boardwalks
Watch tower
OBTAINED THE BLUE FLAG during the summer season of 2008 and 2009
Currently there are no comments.