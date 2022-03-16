Palmanova is starting to get busy once again for the new season. Hotels are beginning to open and more people are seen about.

Steve Baggley takes a walk through to show us how it is right now. Take a look at his video.

A large number of hotels in Palmanova are starting to re-open for the summer season along with plenty of bars and restaurants.

Palmanova beach info

GENERAL

Surface area: >10000m2

Grade of occupation: HIGH

Grade of urbanization: URBAN

Composition: SAND

Colour of the sand: WHITE

Grain of the sand: FINE



TRANSPORT

Bus

Taxi rank: Passeig del mar

SERVICES

Accommodation

Restaurants

Telephones

3 showers

WC for public use

27 litter bins

384 sun umbrellas

775 sunbeds

Amphibious chair for the handicapped

Childrens games

Boardwalks

Watch tower

OBTAINED THE BLUE FLAG during the summer season of 2008 and 2009