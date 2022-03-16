The Balearic Ministry of Health today reported 489 new cases of Covid and that the incidence rate continues to rise with 484 cases in the past 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants, nine percent more than a week ago.

No new deaths have been reported so the official death toll remains at 1,240.

The positivity test rate was 14.5%, almost the same as the average for the past week.

Of the 489 new cases 381 were registered in Mallorca, 58 in Minorca, 15 in Ibiza and none in Formentera.

There were 33 positives not assigned to any island.

963,830 people are fully vaccinated, 86.1 % of the population over four. 466,035 people have had the booster jab.

There was no update on the situation in hospitals because the government has decided to report the number of coronavirus patients admitted only on Tuesdays and Fridays.