The Internal Affairs Service (SAI) of the Guardia Civil today charged Ricardo Martinelli, the former president of Panama between 2009 and 2014, for spying on and harassing his girlfriend in Mallorca using the Guardia Civil and an escort company on the island.

For the moment, investigators have not been able to contact the politician, who is also the owner of a well-known supermarket chain.

The victim, a well-known 47-year-old Mallorcan woman, is currently in Miami, where she spends long periods of time.

The events date back to July 2020, when the woman returned to the island. The officers, who collaborated with a security company, were apparently asked to follow the woman, to watch over her and give her protection if necessary. A geolocator was used to follow her and she was spied on for days.

The officers, who appeared in court this evening, face charges of criminal organisation, disclosure of secrets and coercion. Three others were arrested - the owner of a security company and an employee plus someone described as a "fake" soldier.