Freight carriers in the Balearics have given a period of ten days to find a solution to the situation affecting the sector as a result of the war in Ukraine and the rise in prices. If a satisfactory agreement is not reached, they will initiate a strike ten days from now - March 28 has in fact been stated.

This was announced on Wednesday by the president of the Balearic Freight Transport Association, Ezequiel Horrach, following a meeting of the Balearic Road Transport Council, which was chaired by President Armengol.

Horrach has guaranteed, however, that "basic needs" will be met and has called for there not to be "alarmism". Hauliers, he added, have always "stepped up to the plate", such as during the pandemic.