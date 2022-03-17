Capital city Madrid is the largest city in Spain, followed by Barcelona, but which locations make up the rest of the top ten?

Well, Palma, the largest city in the Balearics and the capital of Mallorca, comes in at number eight with a standing population of 593,000 which grows considerably during the tourist season.

And, remember, according to The Times, "Palma beats the world" to live.

The Times claims that Palma is the top place to live beacuse it is "Just a two-hour hop from the UK and 10 minutes from airport, the Balearic capital is nothing if not accessible. Yet it manages to keep something back, a whiff of exclusivity."

