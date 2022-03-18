Expectations are that the Palma International Boat Show, to be held from April 28 to May 1 at the Moll Vell in the port, will exceed the 227 exhibitors and the 185 boats in 2021. The registration process is now coming to an end, and the entire Moll Vell site will be occupied.

The organisers are the Institute of Business Innovation (IDI) and the Balearic Yacht Brokers Association. The IDI comes under the the ministry of productive sectors, which says that the show has become the event that opens the nautical season and is one of the most important means for international companies looking to establish themselves in the Balearics and to open new business opportunities.

The minister, Juan Pedro Yllanes, who is also the government's vice-president, highlights the fact that recovery from the pandemic is "visible". "We are putting the Balearics on the map again thanks to the organisation of this event, which this year is receiving more requests than ever."

"The nautical sector and its industry are, together with those aspects related to energy transition and innovation, vital factors in the economic diversification that the government is seeking. We wish to continue along that path."

An anticipated highlight of the show will be the presentation of new products and boats that exhibitors have been unable to present because events have been subject to Covid restrictions. Features of the show will be the Palma Superyacht Village, with yachts of 24 metres or more, and the Refit & Repair section.

Tickets to visit the fair can now be purchased via https;//palmainternationalboatshow.com. For nautical sector professionals, passes are available for the whole of the event.