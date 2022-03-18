The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported the deaths of two more people from Covid, taking the official death toll to 1,243 since the pandemic began.



454 new cases were confirmed. The total number of cases since the pandemic began now stands at 262,094 .

Hospital admissions for Covid have increased by 10% since Tuesday.

The cumulative incidence rate continues to rise on the islands and today reached 502 cases per 100,000 people for the last 14 days, which is 9.1 % higher than a week ago.

The incidence rate for the past seven days stands at 246 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.



By islands, the highest incidence rate is in Minorca, with 616 cases per 100,000 over the last 14 days, in Mallorca the AI14 is 529, in Ibiza 284 and in Formentera 243.

There are 24 patients in intensive care today, four less than last Tuesday. Intensive care occupation has fallen from 8.2% to 7%, and remains at low risk.



The number of Covid patients on hospitals wards rose by 10.3% compared to Tuesday to 128.

The number of patients being monitored by primary care was also up 6.7% from Tuesday to 3,817, and 12% higher than a week ago.



There are 3,969 active cases today, up 6.7% since Tuesday and 11.5% since last Friday.