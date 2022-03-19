The Guardia Civil are looking for the person or persons responsible for having freed five boats from their moorings in Puerto Andratx on Saturday. Security camera images are being studied.

There were two trawlers, an inflatable belonging to the regional ports authority, a sailboat and one other. They were set adrift and at the mercy of the sea. In the port on Saturday morning, opinion was that, had there been wind, there could have been "a disaster", as the boats could have collided at great speed.

As soon as the alarm was raised early on Saturday, Guardia Civil, Andratx police, port personnel and fishermen all worked to secure the boats.

There have been previous incidents of people untying boats, but not one involving five vessels at the same time.