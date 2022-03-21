St. Patrick's Day is on March 17th, but it is celebrated in Santa Ponsa on Sunday so we headed down there to what was on offer.
The weather hasn't been too good recently, so we were expecting it to be quiet. We were wrong! We had problems parking and had to walk in.
We had a few spots of rain as we arrived, but that didn't seem to be putting people off.
As we approached the stage area the rain became stronger, so we took refuge in a bar and a pint of Guiness was the order of the day.
As we returned, we managed to catch part of the parade with the giant... the Spanish addition to the St. Patrick's Day parade.
Here is a link to our 360º Virtual Reality channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/360VRSteveandAnitainMallorca