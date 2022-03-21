The Reial Club Nàutic in Puerto Pollensa has informed the Ports de les Illes Balears, Ports, the regional government’s ports authority, IB, of its intention to reduce the size of the future extension (over 1,000 m2) in order to integrate it with the sea front.

In exchange, it is requesting permission to build a second building to house a sailing school. Ports de les Illes Balears is waiting for the yacht club to formally present the new project in order to study its viability.

Meanwhile, work is progressing on the reformation of the yacht club in order to improve its energy efficiency.

The project is part of phase four of work to improve the yacht club’s facilities in accordance with the port authority’s new rules and regulations.

In 2017 the yacht club was granted permission to continue managing the marina until 2052 in exchange for investing 6.98 million euros in upgrading and improving the facilities

Phases one, two and three have already been completed. The fourth phase is being carried out now and the fifth is the one that involves the construction of the new building with a surface area of more than 1,000 m2 on two floors.

The club is working on an alternative proposal to the fifth phase to “improve integration”.

Mayor Tomeu Cifre says that “the project received the approval of the port authority during the previous legislature but when the town hall saw the project , it proposed changes in order to reduce its impact.

There is already a row raging over building of the six booths in Puerto Pollensa and while there are mounting calls for them to be scrapped, Ports de les Illes Balears, will not be halting the building of the six booths in Puerto Pollensa that are to be used for the sale of tickets by companies operating in the port area.

The town hall has no particular power in this matter as the location of the booths is in an area of Puerto Pollensa for which Ports IB has responsibility. However, it has been pointed out by the environmentalists GOB that there should be a special plan for the port under the town hall’s general plan. GOB say that no such plan has ever been approved.