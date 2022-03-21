The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 323 new cases of Covid and that the accumulated incidence rate (number of cases) for 14 days has reached 512 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 19% more than a fortnight ago.

The official number of deaths from the pandemic remains at 1,243 and the positivity test rate of the diagnostic tests carried out this Sunday was 19.2%.

The cumulative incidence rate for the past 14 days is particularly high in Minorca, where it stands at 638 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In Mallorca it has reached 539, in Ibiza it is 285 and in Formentera it is 235.

Of the cases new cases, 278 have occurred in Mallorca, 11 in Ibiza, eight in Minorca and none in Formentera. There are 26 that have been registered without determining on which island.

On Sunday, 322 new cases were confirmed but not reported by the government.

966,671 people have now been fully vaccinated, 86.4% of the population aged over four, and 469,306 have received the third booster jab.

There was no information about the situation in the hospitals yesterday because the Govern has decided that it will only provide the data on Tuesdays and Fridays.