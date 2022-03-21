The Dutch brig, Morgenster, dropped anchor off the coast of Andratx over the weekend. She was built, as a herring lugger under the name De Vrouw Maria, in 1919. In 1927, she was lengthened by 7 metres (23 ft) and converted into a motor fishing vessel. She was renamed Morgenster in 1959 and continued to be used as a fishing vessel until 1970.

Photograph: Phoenix Media

After a period of use for sports fishing and in the pirate radio business, she was acquired by her current owners for conversion back to a sailing vessel in 1983. She made her maiden voyage as a sail training ship in 2008, having been refitted as a brig.

She has now left bound for the South of France.