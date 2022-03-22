A fire broke out early this morning at around 8:15 am at the Guillem Colom secondary school in Soller.

Around 500 people had to be evacuated after the flames broke out in a classroom on the first floor of the building. Only one young girl required medical assistance after suffering a panic attack.

The fire broke out in a classroom where a vocational training class was being taught at the time, and the smoke affected the entire first floor.

Firefighters from the Soller and Santa Ponsa fire brigades, as well as the local police, rushed to the scene.

The fire is now out and firefighters have ventilated the various affected areas and it is expected that students can resume their classes later this morning.