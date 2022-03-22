Real Mallorca are searching for a new manager and the club has agreed to part company with Luis Garcia Plaza after a string of bad results which has seen the club slip into the relegation zone.

Bulletin Mallorca writer Monro Bryce said in yesterday´s newspaper "On Sunday RCD Mallorca looked like a team without any game plan or leadership and we spent long periods at walking pace. Sitting in a packed and shell-shocked Mallorcafé, I looked round at the pictures of two iconic coaches at the club, Hector Cuper and Luis Aragones and thought to myself what on earth could they be thinking about this mess we’re in – again."

Asked if his job was on the line on Sunday Gracia Plaza answered “I can’t answer that question, you’ll have to call America.”