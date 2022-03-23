Sineu lays claim to having Mallorca's oldest fair. While there is debate as to whether 1318 was when it started, there is no debating that the fair is very old. Documentary evidence, or the lack of it, gives Sineu bragging rights over its main rival as to fair antiquity - Inca.

For the island's rural world, Sa Fira de Sineu is one of the most traditional and emblematic events. It will be returning this year on the first of May, having been called off for the past two years.

Greatly anticipated, the town hall is nevertheless having to deal with certain issues. One concerns the exhibition of animals, the major attraction. The regional agriculture ministry has been restricting the transport of animals from farms because of outbreaks of bluetongue affecting sheep and goats.

A second challenge concerns agricultural machinery dealers. The town hall is looking to convince them to exhibit, they having announced last autumn that they would no longer automatically be appearing at fairs, as attendance had been proving to be something of a waste of time and money. The fairs weren't generating profits. The October fair in Alcudia was the first to be affected by this absence, which was repeated at the far bigger Dijous Bo fair in Inca in November.

Sineu's mayor, Tomeu Mulet, says the town hall is in discussion with the companies, explaining that the town hall is willing to make "some contribution" so that, at the very least, they do not incur losses because of the cost of diesel and transport.