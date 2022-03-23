The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 550 new cases of Covid.

The accumulated incidence rate for the past 14 days stands at 532 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The death toll remains at 1,244 and the positivity test rate is 16.4%.

The accumulated incidence rate for two weeks, which for the islands as a whole is almost the same as it was seven days ago, is 569 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Mallorca, 274 in Ibiza, 628 in Minorca and 218 in Formentera.

Of the 550 new cases, 412 have been detected in Mallorca, 69 in Minorca, 33 in Ibiza and none in Formentera. There are 36 positives that have been registered without geographical information.



967,233 people have been fully vaccinated which is 84.6% of the population aged over four and 470,332 have had the third booster jab.