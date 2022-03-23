A cold front has led to a big drop in temperatures across Mallorca. The Palma Met Office said that temperatures had fallen overnight to the three degrees Centigrade. High winds have also battered the island over the last two days. The Palma Met Office says that the unsettled weather will continue throughout the week.

Minimum temperatures

3 Alfàbia 4 Escorca 6 Sineu 7 Lluc 7 Sa Pobla 8 Binissalem 8 Aerop.Palma 9 Sta Maria 9 Petra 9 Llucmajor 9 Llucmajor, Cap B. 10 Palma Univ 10 P.Sóller 10 C St Pere 10 Calvià 11 Pollença 11 Manacor 11 Artà 11 Andratx.

Wind strength in kilometres

Mallorca 75 Alfàbia 59 Portocolom 57 P.Pollença 54 Banyalbufar 54 Capdepera ... Menorca 60 Es Mercadal 59 Aerop.Menorca