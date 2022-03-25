The Balearic government's directorate for natural spaces and biodiversity (part of the environment ministry) has issued a report that will allow the expansion project for the Hotel Formentor to go ahead. Pollensa town hall is now in a position to grant the necessary building licence.

The project had already received the go-ahead from the tourism ministry, so the environment ministry's report was the final hurdle in granting permission. The directorate has verified that plans for the hotel do not affect the Natura 2000 Network. However, it requires that certain measures are applied in order to reduce the impact of the work.

The report establishes that clearing work and the relocation of certain specimens of flora must be "the minimum essential" and only in areas where this is strictly necessary. This must be in such a way that natural vegetation is maintained. A further stipulation concerns the playing of music "at high volume". Because of the proximity to Natura 2000 Network areas, it will not be possible to use the exteriors of the hotel to play music at a high volume. Furthermore, lighting that could produce light pollution in these areas is prohibited.

The expansion project will convert the hotel into a Five Star Grand Luxury. The number of rooms will be reduced to 112 with 249 beds. There will be a car park for 103 cars and 44 motorcycles. A conference room and semi-underground spa with sea views will be created.

The licence for work inside the hotel was granted by the town hall last summer. This entailed demolishing practically the whole of the interior. Work then stopped while waiting for permissions to carry out the planned expansion in the hotel grounds.