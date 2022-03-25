A convoy of one coach and five vans that left Mallorca last week for the Polish border with Ukraine arrived back at the port in Palma on Friday morning with seventy refugees. This is the largest convoy to have been sent from the island to collect women and children from Ukraine and to also deliver medical and baby supplies.

Around six in the morning, the fifteen volunteers and their vehicles left a Baleària ferry. At the port, host families were waiting for them, as were the media.

Most of these people will be staying with Mallorcan families and not at reception centres.