The Balearic Ministry of Health today reported 415 new cases of Covid and 11 more deaths, taking the official death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,257.

Five of these deaths occurred last December and another five in January, although they were not then recorded as effects of coronavirus, while the eleventh occurred on Wednesday.



Three of the deceased lived in Ibiza and the other eight in Mallorca, and their ages ranged from 54 to 99, according to ministry sources.

The cumulative incidence rate for 14 days stood at 531 cases per 100,000 inhabitants yesterday.

The ministry also said that a total of 1,628 new cases of Covid and 13 new deaths have been reported since Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 265,585 since the start of the pandemic.

The Covid occupancy rate in intensive care is currently at low risk - 6.7 percent - with a total of 23 patients admitted to intensive care, 21 of them in Mallorca and two in Minorca.

In terms of hospitalisations on the ward, there are currently 93 people admitted for Covid, of which 68 are in Majorca, two in Minorca and 23 in Ibiza.

Primary Care is currently treating 3,818 people.



86.5 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated (967,885 people) and 88.5 percent have received at least one dose (990,315 people).

In total, 2,209,737 doses have been administered since the vaccination campaign began in the Balearics.